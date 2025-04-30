– During a recent interview with Way of the Blade, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan looked back on one of AEW’s bloodiest battles, with The Jericho Appreciation Society facing Eddie Kingston, The Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, and Ortiz in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on how special the match was: “It’s a very special match. Certainly Eddie Kingston walking out with the gasoline is one of the most memorable moments ever in pro wrestling and it’s an iconic image, but everyone in that match, everyone involved was just fantastic. It took a real toll on the company, it did alter things because this was a dangerous match.”

On Danielson getting injured during the match: “Bryan Danielson did get hurt here and it hurt the company at the time. It was something that we needed to work through, it was a challenging time and that was one of the main reasons it was a challenging time. Then Jon Moxley, who was in the match, stepped up in a major way for the company in 2022, and that match was incredible. Eddie stepped up in a major way in 2022, and a lot of other people made a major difference.”

The Jericho Appreciation Society was the winning team for the matchup at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.