Tony Khan Reveals Owen Hart Cup Information Will be Revealed at AEW Winter Is Coming

– Following last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that new info on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament, along with its schedule, will be revealed at Winter is Coming on Wednesday, December 15. You can see his announcement from Twitter below.

“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWRampage tonight on TNT! Thanks to you great wrestling fans around the world + the generosity of Dr. Martha Hart, on Wednesday 12/15 Winter is Coming #AEWDynamite, we’ll have more info including schedule for the highly anticipated Owen Hart Cup!”

As noted, the 2021 edition of Winter is Coming will be held on Dec. 15 in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center. The event will be broadcast live on TNT.

Last September, AEW partnered with the Owen Hart Foundation and Hart’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart, to launch the upcoming annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament, along with the release new and original merchandise for the legendary wrestler from AEW. The winner of the upcoming tournament will receive a Cup called “The Owen.”