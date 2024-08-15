Tony Khan Says AEW All In Will Return to London in 2026

– As noted, All Elite Wrestling announced today that AEW All In will be heading to Arlington, Texas in July 2025 for AEW: All In Texas. The event will be held at Globe Life Field. This will be AEW’s first pay-per-view event in the state of Texas. AEW’s first edition of All In was held at London’s Wembley Stadium, where this year’s All In is also scheduled to return. During a press conference announcing AEW: All In Texas at Globe Life Field earlier today (via The Dallas News’ Joey Hayden), AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed that AEW will return to London in 2026 for All In.

Tony Khan noted during the press conference on AEW All In, “We will be going back just 10 days from now to Wembley Stadium and celebrating All In ’24. And we can’t wait to bring All In ’25 here. It’s going to be very special. You know, we’re going to London next week, then coming to Texas. We’ll be going back to London in 2026, but coming here for this event is very special.” Khan continued, “It does mark our first-ever pay-per-view event in Texas. It also marks AEW’s first stadium ever in America.”

AEW: All In Texas is scheduled for July 2025. AEW All In: London 2024 will be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 25. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.