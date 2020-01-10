Tony Khan Says Dave Brown Will Return To AEW

Legendary Memphis announcer Dave Brown called a match for AEW Dynamite this week and will call next week’s AEW Dark. In a post on Twitter, Brown thanked AEW fans and then Tony Khan replied to tell him that he will be back.

Brown wrote: “Huge thanks to the fans, @TonyKhan , Chris Harrington, Christopher Daniels and all of @AEWrestling for a special, wonderful evening. And thanks for your sincere respect for Memphis Wrestling!”

Khan replied: “Thank you, Dave. It was an honor to work with you + set it up for you to call your first live nationally televised match after all of the thousands of bouts you’ve called since you started in wrestling in 1967. As we agreed last night, you’ll be back in @AEWrestling, my friend!”

Huge thanks to the fans, @TonyKhan , Chris Harrington, Christopher Daniels and all of @AEWrestling for a special, wonderful evening. And thanks for your sincere respect for Memphis Wrestling! — Dave Brown (@davebrown5555) January 9, 2020