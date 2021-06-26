Tony Khan Says Jungle Boy Getting An AEW Title Match Wasn’t A Gamble

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about Jungle Boy vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title on Saturday Night Dynamite tonight, saying the decision to put him in the match wasn’t a gamble.

On deciding to have Jungle Boy win the Casino Battle Royal: “I had a feeling about a week before the match, and it just felt right. Based on the way our fans have been responding, I just knew.”

On Christian putting him over after the match: “That was a completely real moment. For Christian to give his approval to Jungle Boy, it meant that much more. You can’t say enough about what Christian did. That’s an important moment in Jungle Boy’s career.”

On his title match tonight: “He’s grown so much in his time with us, especially over the past year. It’s amazing to see what MJF and Jungle Boy have done since wrestling against each other at last year’s Double or Nothing. So putting Jungle Boy in this spot was never a gamble. He’s going to come through on Saturday night.”