– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed the rumor of Shane McMahon being interested in appearing in AEW, AEW’s ongoing media rights negotiations, tonight’s Dynamite and more. Khan noted that Shane McMahon “is always welcome in AEW.” Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on rumor of Shane McMahon’s interest in appearing in AEW: “I heard the rumor he might be interested. I’ve never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in AEW.”

On recent discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery over AEW’s media rights renewal: “We’re having great discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery. I have a great relationship with [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO] Mr. David Zaslav. We’re fortunate to work with him and his team. It’s a really strong relationship, and I had just a great discussion with their leadership team this week.”

On Shaquille O’Neal possibly appearing in AEW again: “I would love to have Shaq back in AEW any time he’s available. He’s one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, and he’s extremely talented on-air in a number of roles. Shaq is also the greatest celebrity wrestler in wrestling history. But what people didn’t see is what happened backstage. When he wrestled in AEW, he went around backstage and showed respect to all the wrestlers. He told the wrestlers, ‘I want to make you look good.’ It was unbelievable. That’s the most recognizable athlete on the planet doing that.”

On both Shaq and Sting being undefeated in AEW: “We had Shaq and Sting in AEW at the same time, and both are still undefeated. Shaq is first-class all the way. We’re very lucky to be under the same corporate umbrella on TNT, and we would love to welcome him back.”

On tonight’s Dynamite in Buffalo: “It’s a stacked card tonight for Dynamite in Buffalo. We’ll have Jon Moxley, the most decorated man ever in wrestling–he was AEW world champion, WWE world champion, and he’s now IWGP world heavyweight champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling–and he’ll be teaming with Claudio Castagnoli against Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, and Shingo Takagi. Shingo is wrestling Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door, and Bryan will be on commentary for the match.”

“We’ll also have the chance to hear from Mercedes Moné, who defends the TBS title at Forbidden Door against New Japan Strong champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title-for-title match. That is going to be incredible. Mercedes is one of the greatest free agent signings in pro wrestling history, one of the most significant signings ever in AEW history.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. As noted, AEW is still in its exclusive negotiating window with Warner Bros. Discovery for its media broadcast rights. The exclusive negotiating period with WBD reportedly lasts into next month.