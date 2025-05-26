Tony Khan on Scorpio Sky’s AEW Status, ‘Other Companies’ Running Shows Opposite AEW

Tony Khan answered questions about Scorpio Sky’s AEW status and “other companies” running shows opposite AEW during the post-Double Or Nothing media scrum. Sky spoke recently on his podcast about his not being on AEW TV, saying that he was healthy and wants to wrestle. You can see highlights from Khan’s comments below:

On Scorpio Sky: “Yeah, I like Scorpio Sky. And I had — it’s interesting, Scorpio Sky’s name came up recently. He mentioned he was looking to come back. And I had had talks with Scorpio Sky about different ideas and things we can do. It’s probably, I can — in greater detail, Scorpio Sky is someone who’s been here from day one and I have a lot of respect for him, I really like him. I saw that he said that, and I actually had talked with Scorpio Sky about doing something. And you know, we ended up going in a different direction, it’s kind of a long story. But it would make a lot of sense in context. Maybe not now at this time.

“But I do like Scorpio Sky. He’s a part of the roster, a multiple time TNT Champion, former World Tag Team Champion. Someone I like very much. I had an idea for Scorpio Sky that I think was a good idea. And we talked about it, and it didn’t work out for reasons kind of between us. But also I think it’s totally a legit thing and I’m fine with it. And I would like to use him for a different idea when the time’s right.”

On ‘other companies’ running shows opposite AEW shows: “It’s pretty consistent. I’d say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling since Jim Crockett Promotions. Saw a lot of scheduling that went that way. And I can tell you that this will go a lot differently than that did, Mark.”

