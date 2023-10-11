– As previously reported, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan was feeling quite competitive yesterday on social media, as WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite were running head-to-head last night. Last night’s NXT featured a loaded, stacked show, with appearances by Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Asuka, Paul Heyman, and even The Undertaker. Tony Khan took another shot at WWE earlier today on social media, responding to an image shared on X showing NXT Executive Producer Shawn Michaels holding a Booker of the Year Award plague.

Initially, Khan commented in the X thread regarding the reviews that were popping up on last night’s CageMatch.net for the head-to-head NXT TV, while the Title Tuesday Dynamite was receiving what he purports were suspiciously low ratings.

Khan wrote at first, “And then on the Title Tuesday Dynamite reviews, amidst scores 1s and 3s, two totally unique users (who are definitely not both the same person) used the very common expression, “shows how bad he is at being a normal person” on the same day reviewing the same show.”

After that, a fan replied to Khan’s comments, with the image of Michaels as “Booker of the Year,” with the caption, “Seethe.” Khan wrote in response to the image, “Actually I’m pretty sure that last night blew whatever chance he had at winning that award.” You can check out his post below.

Another report indicated that last night’s WWE NXT was put together as a way to send big message to Khan and AEW to show that AEW has a “long way to go.” A source who was reportedly close to WWE NXT said that AEW was “lulled into a false sense of reality” after Dynamite beat NXT during the Wednesday Night Wars.

And then on the Title Tuesday Dynamite reviews, amidst scores 1s and 3s, two totally unique users (who are definitely not both the same person) used the very common expression, "shows how bad he is at being a normal person" on the same day reviewing the same show. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 11, 2023