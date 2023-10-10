– It looks like AEW President & CEO Tony Khan is feeling the competitive spirit for tonight’s AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday show, which is running head-to-head with WWE NXT. Both shows are going to be airing live and commercial-free for the first half hours of their respective broadcasts. With Khan heavily promoting tonight’s show on social media, he started responding to a user who said they would not be watching tonight.

Tony Khan wrote in response, “OK, we won’t see you tomorrow night for Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite then!” The post also had a gif of Roderick Strong saying, “Who gives a f***?”

Someone then did a quote repost of Khan’s comments, saying, “If Sir Vince McMahon said this, there would be many failed AEW fans crying non-stop and furious. 😭😭😭 #Hypocrites” Khan then fired back, writing, “If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds. #AEWTitleTuesday on TBS Tuesday #AEWDynamite Tonight!”

You can read more on Vince McMahon’s “alleged misdeeds” that forced him to temporarily retire from WWE RIGHT HERE. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 p.m. EST. There will also be a Buy-In pre-show airing on AEW’s social channels starting at 7:30 pm EST.

