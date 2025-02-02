Tony Schiavone Names Gene Okerlund As Greatest Backstage Interviewer Of All-Time

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed 1995 being a fun era for WCW, Gene Okerlund, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On 1995 being a fun era for WCW: “Because Hogan and Savage were with us, I was really pumped up about what we were doing. And I get it, you know? I mean, a lot of people did not like Hogan and they were — well, anyway. But we had Hogan, we had Flair, we had a lot of great stars. And we were in Las Vegas, so I was feeling very good about it.”

On working with Gene Okerlund and Bobby Heenan: “I go back to how great my career has been of the people I’ve worked with, these are the two of the greats ever. Heenan may be considered the greatest color man and manager ever. And course, Gene Okerlund is the best stick man ever. There’s nobody even close to him, how good he was. So I have a chance to work with these guys? Holy smokes. Right now I’m on a pretty big high just standing there with these two.”

