Tony Schiavone Recalls Initial Reaction To The AEW Continental Classic

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed his initial reaction to the AEW Continental Classic and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his initial reaction to the AEW Continental Classic: “When it first came out last year I was kind of like scratching my head about, ‘Wow, you know sometimes tournaments don’t work.’ That has been the case in wrestling. But this has been really, really good. We have seen great matches. I think we have seen Kyle Fletcher come into his own during this tournament. Obviously, Will Ospreay has been great in this tournament as well. Claudio Castagnoli, and I know I’m going to miss some running the list down. But we got some great stars in this tournament. Unfortunately you know, Juice Robinson broke his foot the very first time out, so Kommander had to replace him. And he kind of got, as the old cliche goes, behind the eight ball. But I’ve enjoyed the matches, I really have. And I’m saying that as a wrestling fan, not necessarily a a person that quote-unquote, ‘shills for the company.’ I really have enjoyed it.”

On Bret Hart keeping his look from the Hart Foundation: “Looking at Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart together as the Hart Foundation, they had a certain look about them. When they split off, Bret Hart didn’t change that look. He still looked like a tag team wrestler wrestling a singles match, didn’t he? I think there’s something to be said for that. This is very much [what] we’re watching right now, the Hart Foundation look. It stayed Bret Hart’s look through all of that. So I don’t — that may have something to do with it. “

