Tony Schiavone Reflects On Receiving Gordon Solie Award

Tony Schiavone was awarded the 2024 Gordon Solie Award by the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, and he recently talked about what that meant to him. The AEW announcer was honored with the award over the weekend, and he spoke about the moment on his What Happened When podcast.

“It’s cool,” Schiavone began (per Fightful). “The first thing I said when I stood up there was… I said I’ve shied away from Hall of Fames, and that’s because I always felt that this was for the guys and the girls who took bumps in the ring or in a match. But when Gerald Briscoe called me, I could not say no.”

He continued, “How does it feel? I’m really honored. I don’t want to downplay it, I don’t want to make the Hall of Fame seem insignificant. But it’s not a big deal to me. I think it’s a bigger deal to fans maybe. I really appreciate the fans being there.”

You can see video of Schiavone talking about and being presented with the award below: