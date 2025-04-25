Tony Schiavone Discusses Tony Khan’s Impact On Pro Wrestling

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed Tony Khan’s impact on wrestling, social media, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tony Khan’s impact on wrestling: “When I think about what this company has done, and what Tony Khan has done for everybody who works backstage. He gave us new life. He completely changed our lives. Everybody who works for him, he changed our lives, especially people in the front office. So that means a lot. And so when he talks about this being a special moment, he’s talking about it because he loves wrestling on a nostalgia level, like we do. And so it’s — Tony has done a lot for us. So I’m going into this show on Wednesday thinking about what Tony has done for us, and some of the things he’s come up with that have helped things out.”

On social media’s impact on wrestling: “Again, social media has changed the dynamic of what we do. There wasn’t social media back in the Nitro era like it is now. And I don’t even think there was social media back in the Nitro era… we just started email, so it’s changed the dynamic. What I’ve said before, and I like to say that, is what that social media has done is give idiots a voice. But it’s also given voice to some very, very intelligent people. And so I kind of take social media with a grain of salt.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit What Happened When with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.