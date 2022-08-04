Tootie Lynn Joins The Burke Invitational at NWA 74

– The NWA has announced Tootie Lynn as the third entrance for The BUrke Invitational set for NWA 74. You can check out the announcement Lynn’s reaction below.

Lynn commented on the news, “I’m bringing home the World Women’s Championship title. So that’s out the question. #littlebluedragon #blackbelt🥋 #ourcity #stlouis #TeamAmbition #NWA”

Tootie Lynn joins KiLynn King and Samantha Starr for the upcoming tournament. NWA 74 is scheduled for August 27 and 28. It will air live on FITE TV.