WWE News: Latest Top 10 Looks at Firefly Fun House Moments, Behind the Scenes WrestleMania Pics

April 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 takes a look at the Firefly Fun House’s most memorable moments. You can see the video below, which was posted to WWE’s YouTube account on Sunday and is described as follows:

“Look back at the most memorable moments from the Firefly Fun House.”

– WWE posted a new gallery with behind the scenes photos from WrestleMania 37, which you can see at the link in the below tweet:

