The Top 10 Most Matched WWE Network Shows of The Week – Clash of Champions, NXT, More

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most watched (via VOD viewing) WWE Network shows of the week…

1. Clash of the Champions

2. NXT on 12/20

3. Beyond the Ring Holiday special with Mick Foley

4. Survivor Series

5. Best of Ride Along

6. Table for three with Hardys and Balor

7. WrestleMania 2017

8. Royal Rumble 2017

9. Ride Along with Rusev, Breeze and Fandango

10. 205 Live from 12/19