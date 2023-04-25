Top Dolla Recalls Freestyling On Smackdown Before Bray Wyatt Interruption

Hit Row member Top Dolla did a freestyle on WWE Smackdown during a segment when Bray Wyatt interrupted, and he recently looked back on the moment. The segment took place on the February 17th episode of Smackdown, and Dolla talked about how it came about because they didn’t have anything prepared during rehearsal which led to him busting out a freestyle.

“To be honest, that was so cool for us because we came there that day expecting to just do a promo,” Dolla said (per Fightful). “Then, they were like, ‘we have this idea of y’all doing a rap and getting interrupted.’ That was on the spot that day. In rehearsal, we didn’t even have anything prepared. They just put the beat on and I just freestyled for a minute and a half. They were thinking I wrote this out, ‘this is what I’m going to say,’ but I really freestyled for a minute and a half and they were like, ‘cool.'”

The segment saw Wyatt come out and take out the group before sending a message that he would be targeting the winner between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. Wyatt hasn’t been seen since early March, when he was taken off the road due to what was reportedly a “physical issue.” There’s been no word on his status for a while.