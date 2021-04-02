Top 10 Undefeated Wrestlers At WrestleMania

We all know about the most famous undefeated streak in WrestleMania history. The Undertaker won twenty-one straight matches at the Show of Shows before finally losing. Even if records are made to be broken, it’s going to take some doing for a WWE Superstar to break that one.

I was curious about undefeated wrestlers at WrestleMania, and thought that might make a magnificent column. As it turns out, I came up with ten entries that had gone at least 2-0 at WrestleMania. (Sure, it’s nice that Snooki, Michael Cole & others are 1-0, but I need something a little more impressive than that.) Instead of leaving three out, I decided to make this a Top 10 column for one time only.

For the purposes of this column, I opted not to include matches that took place on various pre-shows. We’re only covering main card matches here, even if we like to act like the Kickoff Show counts too. Some of these people lost on pre-shows. Doesn’t count!

Honorable Mention: Rick Rude (2-0-1)

WrestleMania IV: Draw against Jake Roberts

WrestleMania V: Defeated Ultimate Warrior for the Intercontinental Championship

WrestleMania VI: Defeated Jimmy Snuka

I could see some smart person bringing this up in the comment section. Rude never lost at WrestleMania, as the one blemish on his record was a draw. I don’t want to get in the habit of awarding people for draws, though. They aren’t wins. Also, that Roberts match was duller than watching paint dry, which seems impossible considering who was involved, but it’s true. Rude & Roberts had some barnburners, but that wasn’t one of them.

Love the Ravishing One though. One of my early favorites that definitely deserved a better run.

10. Virgil (2-0)

WrestleMania VII: Defeated Ted DiBiase via count-out

WrestleMania VIII: Teamed with Big Boss Man, Hacksaw Duggan & Sgt. Slaughter to beat The Mountie, Repo Man & Nasty Boys

Yeah! You read that right! Call him Virgil. Call him Vincent. Call him Soultrain F’n Jones if you want, but you gotta call him “Undefeated at WrestleMania”! Our man Curly Bill got himself a lot of Olive Garden off those trips to the WrestleMania pay window, that’s for sure.

Of course, WM VII was Virgil’s moment. He faced off against his former employer, the Million Dollar Man. DiBiase was more distracted by Roddy Piper at ringside, which led to a countout and one of the biggest wins of Virgil’s career. The night that made him a true Wrestling Superstar.

9. Mr. T (2-0)

WrestleMania: Teamed with Hulk Hogan to beat Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff

WrestleMania 2: Beat Piper by disqualification in a boxing match

Say what you will about T’s in-ring ability (Piper sure had a lot to say about it), the man was a major drawing card for the first two WrestleManias. The bloom seems to have been off the rose by the time WM2 rolled around, but there’s no denying the success of the first WrestleMania, and that Mr. T had a key role in it with his teaming with Hulk Hogan.

T definitely had the look & charisma. If today’s celebrities bring half the drawing power that T did back in 1985, there would be another wrestling boom with viewership numbers out the yin yang.

8. Chyna (2-0)

WrestleMania 2000: Teamed with 2 Cool to beat The Radicalz

WrestleMania X-Seven: Won Women’s Championship from Ivory

The Ninth Wonder of the World was pretty dominant throughout her career, including at the Showcase of the Immortals. You can’t help but be impressed by a win over the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko & Perry Saturn. Then the next year saw her finally wrestling women, most of whom probably wished she kept wrestling men instead.

I’m not going to lie to you. I was never a huge fan of Chyna as a wrestler. Thought she was fantastic as a ringside second that low-blowed men & threw them around, but the matches didn’t do anything for me whether she was in the men’s or women’s division. She still had a historic career & warrants mention among the greats of her time period. Oh, and she never lost at WrestleMania, so there’s also that.

7. Braun Strowman (2-0)

WrestleMania 34: Teamed with Nicholas to defeat The Bar for the Raw Tag Team Championship

WrestleMania 36: Defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship

Braun is both helped & hindered by the lack of Kickoff Show matches on his official WM record. He

didn’t win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33, but he did win it at 35. By eliminating a couple of actors from Saturday Night Live! Feels like it was ten years ago, but it was only two.

Two WM matches for Braun & two championship wins. Pretty impressive. He’ll likely be going to 3-0 after this year. How far can he take it? It’s tough to say, as Braun’s booking seems to change by the week. Dude could give Big Show a run for his money on face/heel turns when it’s all said & done.

6. AJ Lee (2-0)

WrestleMania XXX: Defended Divas Championship in Vickie Guerrero Invitational

WrestleMania 31: Teamed with Paige to beat The Bella Twins

AJ’s most memorable WM moment arguably took place at WM XXVIII, where a kiss between her & Daniel Bryan led to Bryan getting Brogue Kicked and pinned by Sheamus in 18 seconds. Depending on who you believe, that moment basically happened on the fly because Bryan didn’t feel like losing in record time and wanted to get some kind of story out of it. They certainly did, as AJ wound up being one of the focal points of Raw during 2012 & Bryan moved up the ranks to become one of WWE’s most beloved Superstars of his generation.

An argument could be made that AJ should be a couple of spots lower based off of her strength of schedule. Tony Acero assures me the check is in the mail, and I haven’t had one from him bounce yet.

5. Terry Funk (2-0)

WrestleMania 2: Teamed with Hoss Funk to defeat Junkyard Dog & Tito Santana

WrestleMania XIV: Teamed with Cactus Jack to defeat The New Age Outlaws in a Dumpster Match for the Tag Team Championship

Some of you are probably surprised the ol’ Funker only made two WrestleMania cards. Honestly, it’s more surprising that he made any. Terry’s stints with Vince McMahon’s company were never particularly lengthy. He did his thing for a little while, then he went home to his ranch once he had enough money to get by on for a few months. Funk didn’t really fit the mold of a sports entertainer, though he was always very entertaining.

I’m still not sure why Dory Jr. went by “Hoss”. My best guess is that Vince put the nix on the “Jr.” part because of his hatred of being called “Vince Jr.” by all of the old timers, and Dory didn’t feel comfortable as just “Dory Funk”. Unfortunately for Terry, the title win with Cactus was disallowed a day later after it was discovered that they used the wrong dumpster. Those crazy Northern rules got the Funker again.

4. Sable (3-0)

WrestleMania XIV: Teamed with Marc Mero to defeat Luna & TAFKA Goldust

WrestleMania XV: Defended the Women’s Championship against Tori

WrestleMania XX: Teamed with Torrie Wilson to beat Stacy Keibler & Miss Jackie in a Playboy Evening Gown Match

I remember Sable being shockingly good during the WM XIV match considering she’d only ever had one Vince Russo Special on television. Of course, I haven’t seen the match in ages, and I was thirteen when it happened, so I might not have been the best judge of talent there.

Sable also had some help there in the form of Luna & Goldust, both good hands capable of making nearly anybody look good. She didn’t get that help at XV or XX. Nevertheless, Sable’s appearances added to the WrestleManias she was on.

3. Legion of Doom (3-0)

WrestleMania VII: Defeated Power & Glory

WrestleMania 13: Teamed with Ahmed Johnson to defeat the Nation of Domination

WrestleMania XIV: Won Tag Team Battle Royal

Hawk & Animal were dominant wherever they went for most of their careers, and the World Wrestling Federation provided no exception to the rule. Hercules & Paul Roma were a fine tag team, but got beat in around a minute at WrestleMania VII. LOD didn’t get booked in a match at VIII, but that event did see the return of Paul Ellering to their side. If Precious Paul doesn’t do it for you, WX XIV saw the debut of Sunny by their side.

It’s a little surprising that LOD was never involved in a championship match at WM. The closest they came was in 1999, when they were involved in a battle royal on the Sunday Night Heat prior to WrestleMania XV where the last two men would face Owen Hart & Jeff Jarrett later in the evening. D’Lo Brown & Test would end up getting those spots in an…let’s call it an interesting booking decision. Not that LOD were particularly deserving at the time, but it’s not like D’Lo & Test ever teamed again.

2. Demolition Ax (3-0)

WrestleMania IV: Teamed with Smash to defeat Strike Force for the Tag Team Championship

WrestleMania V: Teamed with Smash to defend the Tag Team Championship against Mr. Fuji & the Powers of Pain

WrestleMania VI: Teamed with Smash to defeat Andre the Giant & Haku for the Tag Team Championship

Three WrestleMania appearances, and Ax left each one as one-half of the Tag Team Champions. That isn’t too shabby. Demolition gets a bad rap from a lot of long-time fans because they were a large, face painted tag team that came along after the Road Warriors/Legion of Doom. It doesn’t help that the WWF had the LOD squash Demolition for months on end instead of making it a somewhat competitive rivalry. Ax gets the nod over Hawk & Animal on this countdown due to his involvement in those championship matches, while LOD’s record consists of mostly forgettable mid-card matches with no stakes.

Ax is also lucky that he wasn’t around for WrestleMania VII, where Smash teamed with Crush to lose to Genichiro Tenryu & Koji Kitao in the popcorn match after Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage.

1. Rob Van Dam (4-0)

WrestleMania X8: Defeated William Regal for the Intercontinental Championship

WrestleMania XX: Teamed with Booker T to defend the Tag Team Championship in a four-way tag team match

WrestleMania 22: Won Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WrestleMania 23: Teamed with Sabu, Sandman & Tommy Dreamer to beat Elijah Burke, Marcus Cor Von, Kevin Thorn & Matt Striker

RVD is one of those people that could have merited a longer WrestleMania streak, considering his popularity with the audience back in his heyday. He was the most popular of all the folks that came into the WWF during the Invasion. There is a bit of a blemish, as he & Kane lost the Tag Team Championship on the Sunday Night Heat episode prior to WrestleMania XIX. The team they lost to? The immortal Chief Morley & Lance Storm. Two of the guys in the match are headed into the Hall of Fame this year, though not as a tag team. Lance is kinda borderline, and I can pretty much guarantee you’ll never see Val Venis inducted. Indicted, maybe, but not inducted.

The MITB win led to RVD’s best run with the company, as he would cash in that briefcase at the second ECW One Night Stand PPV & beat John Cena for the WWE Championship. His run as WWE & ECW Champion came to a bitter end, as he dropped them both shortly after getting arrested for drugs. I get the feeling that doesn’t bother RVD much. For one thing, nothing bothers him. For another thing, he’s the greatest undefeated WrestleMania main card wrestler of all time!

Thanks for reading! Hit me up on the Twitter or e-mail [email protected] and let me know what you’d like to see in future columns!