Total Bellas Rating Matches Season High, Viewership Best Since April

Total Bellas surged in the ratings this week to match its season high, while viewership was up big as well. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.25 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 533,000 viewers, up 25% and 10% respectively from last week’s 0.20 demo rating and audience of 485,000.

The demo rating marks a tie for the best of the season, equaling the season premiere’s number from April 2nd. The total audience was the best since April 30th saw a season high of 600,000 and is the third best of the season, behind only that at the season premiere’s 563,000. In a year where ratings are down more than usual across networks due to a host of factors, Total Bellas is a rare show that is actually up from its previous season with a 0.223 demo rating (up 7% from season four) and 505,000 viewers (up 16%).

The episode ranked #8 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Bravo’s Real Housewives of NYC won the night with a 0.37 demo rating and 1.144 million viewers.