Tracy Williams On Holding Two Titles In ROH, His Upcoming ROH Television Title Match vs. Tony Deppen

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Tracy Williams discussed holding two titles in ROH, his ROH Television title defense against Tony Deppen, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Tracy Williams on winning the ROH Television Championship and ROH Tag Team titles: “It’s an unreal feeling in a way. Almost totally unheard of to do in not only Ring of Honor but wrestling. To have that under my belt so to speak is very cool. It means a lot to be put out there and have two title matches in one night. It does show a certain amount of trust, which is not something to be taken lightly. That’s a huge thing in wrestling is knowing you’re able to deliver. On that night, thankfully, I did. At least as far as the ‘W’’s go. I delivered. It’s a huge deal for me. It feels surreal also because without an audience there it has a weird feeling anyway. It feels like a weird dream you have where it’s not your normal wrestling event.”

On his first ROH Television title defense against Tony Deppen: “I usually would know what to expect getting in the ring with Tony Deppen because we’ve had several matches before. We’ve wrestled in high school gyms and nightclubs. We’ve done the rounds and fought each other a bunch. He is someone I enjoy fighting because there is this rage that comes out of me where I want to whoop on him. He is fun to beat up. At the same time, Tony has taken a new direction. These guys are coming into Ring of Honor. Specifically Violence Unlimited, who he has aligned himself with them. Maybe we have a whole new Tony Deppen I’m in the ring with..He has turned a new leaf and reevaluated his gameplan. Maybe playing to his craziness. It still means a lot to have a television world title match on television for Ring of Honor with someone like Tony Deppen. I think it does represent the style of the independents and represents what makes it so great. Now he is here in Ring of Honor to show that to the world.”