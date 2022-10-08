Trent Beretta Weighs In On PAC Working Double Duty Tonight On AEW TV

Trent Beretta is facing off against PAC on tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts IV in one of two matches for PAC tonight. Beretta will battle PAC for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, which will came after PAC teams with Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo to defend their AEW Trios Tag Team Championships against the Dark Order on Rampage. PAC was originally only set for the one match against Beretta, but plans changed after Andrade El Idolo was sent home because of his altercation with Sammy Guevara and his match with 10 on Rampage was scrapped.

“[It] definitely makes it interesting,” Beretta told Wrestling Inc. He’s going to look real cool for doing two matches. He’s going to look like a total badass. And it puts a tarnish on [the win] if I beat a guy who’s already hurt, but f**k him, I guess.”

Rampage airs tonight on TNT at its usual 10 PM ET timeslot, followed by Battle of the Belts IV at 11 PM ET.