Trent Says He Has a Partially Torn Pec and Will Be Out for Months

Trent tweeted earlier today, “Hey I have a partially torn pec and will be out for months. It’s fine.”

During last night’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, footage was shown of a badly hurt Trent being taken to the hospital in an ambulance with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy escorting him.