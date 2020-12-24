wrestling / News
Trent Says He Has a Partially Torn Pec and Will Be Out for Months
December 24, 2020 | Posted by
– According to AEW wrestler and Best Friends member Trent, he suffered a partially torn pec, which will take him out of action for months. You can see his Twitter announcement below.
Trent tweeted earlier today, “Hey I have a partially torn pec and will be out for months. It’s fine.”
During last night’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, footage was shown of a badly hurt Trent being taken to the hospital in an ambulance with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy escorting him.
Hey I have a partially torn pec and will be out for months. It’s fine.
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) December 24, 2020
