Trevor Lee Weighs In On Eric Bischoff Appearing In MLW

Trevor Lee was happy to see Eric Bischoff appear for MLW at last night’s One-Shot event. The special event took place on last night’s show and saw Bischoff take creative control over the company for the night, and Lee spoke about Bischoff’s appearance in an interview with Fightful that took place before the event. You can see highlights below:

On Bischoff appearing at the event: “No, I’ve actually never met Eric Bischoff before, but he’s definitely a very polarizing character and he’s going to be bringing a lot of eyes to what MLW is doing Thursday night—a free YouTube event. So, I mean, whoever can bring the most eyes to it is going to be great. So it would be very interesting to meet Eric and see how that goes. But hopefully he doesn’t hate me too much.”

On Bischoff making appearances in NXT and MLW over the past week: “Yeah, definitely. Because I hadn’t really seen much of him in recent and then he shows up announced for MLW and then he showed up on NXT, you know what I mean? So I guess he’s getting around now.”