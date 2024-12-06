wrestling / News
Trevor Lee Weighs In On Eric Bischoff Appearing In MLW
Trevor Lee was happy to see Eric Bischoff appear for MLW at last night’s One-Shot event. The special event took place on last night’s show and saw Bischoff take creative control over the company for the night, and Lee spoke about Bischoff’s appearance in an interview with Fightful that took place before the event. You can see highlights below:
On Bischoff appearing at the event: “No, I’ve actually never met Eric Bischoff before, but he’s definitely a very polarizing character and he’s going to be bringing a lot of eyes to what MLW is doing Thursday night—a free YouTube event. So, I mean, whoever can bring the most eyes to it is going to be great. So it would be very interesting to meet Eric and see how that goes. But hopefully he doesn’t hate me too much.”
On Bischoff making appearances in NXT and MLW over the past week: “Yeah, definitely. Because I hadn’t really seen much of him in recent and then he shows up announced for MLW and then he showed up on NXT, you know what I mean? So I guess he’s getting around now.”
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls WWE Internally Seeing SmackDown As The B-Show To Raw
- More Backstage Details on Ryan Nemeth’s Complaint Against AEW, Incident With CM Punk
- Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE NXT Is Relying Too Heavily on Finishes With Interference
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’