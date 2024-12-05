Trevor Lee Weighs In On Facing Mistico In His MLW Debut

Trevor Lee makes his MLW debut tonight against Mistico at Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot, and he recently weighed in on facing the star. Lee will be competing against Mistico for the MLW World Middleweight Champion on tonight’s show and he spoke with Fightful about the match and more. You can see highlights below:

On his original debut against Donovan Dijak not happening because of MLW Slaughterhouse’s cancellation: “I’m not exactly sure who reached out, but I know that yeah, that first match would have been incredible, right, me and Donovan Dijak, what a match to debut and really show people what I’m capable of doing because he’s such a maniac. Any match that you see out of Dijak, you don’t know what can happen because for a man his size, he’s absolutely bizarre, and honestly, I’m kind of happy that match didn’t happen [laughs].”

On battling Mistico: “But for MLW to now give me a different debut against Mistico for the World Middleweight Championship, that shows that they have respect for me as a talent. In the past few years, that’s all I’ve really wanted is to be able to show that I’m ready for whatever that situation may bring. I think this is gonna be the best opportunity to show that with Mistico, one of the top talents coming out of Mexico and even a top talent here in America. So the two styles are gonna clash great, and I think it’s gonna be awesome.”

On his he’s prepared for the match: “This is kind of funny because one of the first weekends out of being released from WWE, I went to Mexico City with Joaquin Wilde of the LWO, and we did some training in Mexico City. There’s actually a training school there that had a crash pad beside the ring, and there’s not a lot of those. That’s like the only one that I really know of. So we went there to just go be crazy, and then also learn more of that Lucha style, and then we actually also got to check out a AAA event in Arena Mexico, and the main event of that show was Mexico. So without even knowing it, I was studying him already. I’m very cultured in all styles of professional wrestling ever since I started at 14 years old. I watched every single style, and I think that’s kind of shown in my hybrid style that I have. In the past few years, I’ve been kind of a haha guy, but I think in this match, I’m gonna show you that I’m more than that.”