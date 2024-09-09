Trevor Lee To Debut At MLW Slaughterhouse

Trevor Lee, aka Cameron Grimes, is headed to MLW. Lee, who was released by WWE in April, will make his MLW debut at its Slaughterhouse event. MLW issued this:

Trevor Lee debuts at MLW Slaughterhouse in St Petersburg, FL Oct 4

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Trevor Lee’s debut at MLW Slaughterhouse, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, October 4 presented live on YouTube.

The “Technical Savage” Trevor Lee is coming to MLW. Fans worldwide can witness this match live and free on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

The second-generation wrestler from Burlington, NC, is set to begin a new chapter in his career, showcasing his high energy, high impact wrestling style and. With a dramatic transformation, Lee has shed his signature beard and long hair, emerging as a reborn fighter ready to dominate MLW.

Popular for his unique blend of finesse and raw strength, Lee combines his signature “Country Power” with a relentless in-ring arsenal, including his devastating leaping foot stomps. A versatile competitor, Lee brings an old-school toughness infused with next generation moves, making him an exciting addition to MLW.

With his eyes set on stacking money and capturing championship gold, Lee is primed to shake up the league. MLW officials are currently in discussions to determine the perfect opponent for Lee’s highly anticipated debut.

Slaughterhouse live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

Trevor Lee’s MLW debut

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

More Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets!

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.