Trey Miguel Calls Treehouse Segment On WWE NXT One Of His Favorites

This past July, The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) debuted the treehouse segment for the first time in WWE. They got the segment over during their first run with TNA.

Lee discussed the segment while speaking with Fightful. Here are the highlights:

On trying to get it back: “We were, more than we fight for anything, we’ve been trying to get this Treehouse back forever, and we’ve been told, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna do it, we’re gonna do it,’ and then we’re like, ‘Alright, cool,’ and then we get excited. You know what’s crazy is how popular it is backstage. The boys and the girls, they love it and I love that they love it. I love the support and honestly, that’s our favorite thing that we do. Whether our matches or what you like to see or not, I feel like that getting a comedic relief and seeing a different side of us as wrestlers is always good. We have so much fun coming up with those things. It’s always just, not what’s funny, we’re just like, ‘What’s ridiculous? What can we reference?’ What’s gonna make someone go, ‘Ah! I know where they got that.’ Like we did the Stepbrothers reference, ‘I ain’t calling you dad.’ Those are my that’s all of our favorite things to put together. We when we were we filmed that at NXT.”

On doing it in NXT: “We did do that because the way that the schedule has been bouncing back and forth, it was, we didn’t have it in the can and we needed it for the go home, and it was fun to show them how we do it, because there really are no reins or scripts for those things. It’s like, ‘Hey, you kind of just got to watch how we interact with each other and how we do this and how we bounce.’ It was really awesome to have them just set it up for us and go, ‘Okay, from our understanding, this is kind of your guys’ baby. We’ll see what you guys do.’ I’m glad that everything went well. I’m glad that everyone received it well. That was one of my favorite ones. It truly was. It was fun putting over the Dez to Wes thing. I love the acknowledgement from Twitter and Instagram and every other thing that you can be on right now that people enjoyed that we referenced and that we didn’t just like act like, ‘Oh, it’s been this the entire time.’ Like, nah, screw that dude. Like, let’s do things differently. Things are different now.”

On various stars being part of it: “Man, I can’t tell you how many different people have asked, like pitched, ‘Oh, man, if we’re doing this, it’d be cool if you guys brought back the tree house and I can do this.’ It’s like, ‘Man, bro. Get in line, man. We’re in that line. Just get behind us. We’re trying to get this thing back, too.’ We’ve had so many things get thrown at a wall that I wish we would have written down at some point and if they didn’t get made for TV, just film them for, like, fans’ sake of having it and just seeing, like, ‘What the hell? Whatever you choose to do on a Friday night, dedicate a few hours to some content.’ I just wanted to have some stuff like that in the can. But you would be so surprised that some of this. That was something I think that did hit the wall at some point. Maclin, Maclin’s so full of ideas. I love working with Maclin. Since the moment he’s got to TNA, he’s been one of my favorite people.”