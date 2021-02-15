Trey Miguel On Why He Didn’t Go to WWE With MSK, Alex Shelley Taking Him Under His Wing

A lot of people were surprised that when the Rascalz came to WWE, Trey Miguel didn’t come with Dez and Wentz. And Miguel recently discussed the situation with Taylor Wilde. Miguel is back on Impact Wrestling TV while Dez and Wentz have become MSK in WWE, winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on last night’s NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Appearing on Wilde’s podcast Wilde On, Miguel discussed why he chose to stay with Impact and how instrumental Alex Shelley has been in helping him over the last few months. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On why he didn’t go to WWE with MSK: “Zach’s married and Dez is engaged now. And they just need wrestling to — in a different way than I do right now, if that makes sense? And they need it to do different things for them than I do. And I also think that — I don’t mean to sound like I’m speaking bad about Impact. But I mean like, I feel like they ran out of things to do with The Rascalz, you know what I mean? And there’s no need in just staying if there’s nothing to do with [you]. I have ideas for Impact, and I have things I want to do and things I didn’t get done yet. And I don’t wanna leave without having that done.”

“And Impact also affords me the luxury of being able to stay home, which is like super-duper important to me. Because we have a wrestling school here, and I’m one of the head trainers there and I’m there every single day. And I’m so close to the kids that we have there and the other trainers too. And I have a lot of family here, and wrestling has my heart more than anything in the world, but I’ve just been through so much personally that I can’t pull myself away from my family right now. I just really can’t, I can’t do that.”

On working with Alex Shelley: “One of the coolest opportunities that have come out of it have been getting to work with Alex Shelley. I mean, being 14, 15, and 16 watching him as one of the Guns [with] Chris Sabin. Oh my god, I was just such a little fanboy over those two … so to be able to have the opportunity, he’s made me a project. And I mean like, from the wrestling to the personal conversations and everything.

“It wasn’t easy having Dez and Zach just be taken out of my life almost, because Zach was a two-hour drive away, and now we don’t get to wrestle with each other anymore, like the Rascalz aren’t a thing anymore. And Shelley’s been there like the entire time. And I’ve had some bouts with depression, and I feel like I’ve been open about it on social media so I don’t believe it’s a secret. And he relates to that, and he was there to — I mean, he knew it without me having to say a thing. He was like, ‘I can see the inside of you crumbling, and we are not gonna let this happen.’ And every day’s just endless conversations with him about mental health and wrestling and I mean, he’s just one of the best people I could have met and gotten close to during all this. And I think that’s even more full-circle then like having a dream to just be a WWE superstar and having that come true. Like, my favorite wrestler is now my big brother.”

