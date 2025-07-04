Trey Miguel Out Of Action Due To Injury

Trey Miguel is set to miss some time due to injury, as noted on this week’s TNA Impact. It was announced on Thursday’s show that the Rascalz member is out with a hernia and there’s no timetable for his return.

The Rascalz are set to be part of the TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder match at Slammiversary on July 20th. No word on his status for that show.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Miguel for a quick and full recovery.