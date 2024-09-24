Trick Willaims Slams Ethan Page as an ‘Impostor’ Champion

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Trick Williams discussed his upcoming title match against NXT Champion Ethan Page. Williams slammed Page as an “impostor” champion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Trick Williams on Ethan Page as champion: “I ain’t going to lie to you, it bothers me. He rocks [the belt] with so much pride that he’s the best, baddest thing walking in the locker room, but he’s running from me. I wanted this one-on-one, I wanted my rematch a long time ago. About a month ago. He’s done everything in his power to keep that from happening.”

On how Page can’t run from the truth: “You can’t run from the truth. If you call yourself the champion, you call yourself the guy, you’re holding down the brand, then if you’re the guy then be the guy. If you’re scared somebody’s better than you, you ain’t no champ.”

Trick Williams challenges Ethan Page for the NXT Championship on Tuesday, October 1 for WWE NXT’s debut on The CW. CM Punk will serve as the special guest referee. The show is being held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on The CW.