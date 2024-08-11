Trick Williams Comments On How Close His Character Is to His Personality

In an interview with WGN News (via Fightful), Trick Williams spoke about how close his onscreen character is to who he is in his actual life.

He said: “Man, honestly, I feel like, the best thing you can be yourself. Like every single time I get on TV, every single time in that ring, I make sure I turn it up some. But man, everything you see is who I’ve been my whole life. So I think that’s just luckily it connects with the audience. But I never tried to force the audience to do anything. I just let people who I am.“