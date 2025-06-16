Trick Williams Says He’s Not Familiar with Blake Monroe, Says Outside Talent Deserve Chances Too

As previously reported, former AEW wrestler Mariah May made her NXT debut a couple of weeks ago and now goes by the name Blake Monroe. In an interview with The Takedown (via Wrestling Inc), NXT Champion Trick Williams said that Monroe deserves a chance to succeed, even if he’s not familiar with her work.

He said: “I mean, I never hate on a man or a woman who’s getting their shine because the same way I say, ‘Hey, I was to walk on and this how I get treated because I wasn’t invited into the building or I was the outsider walking in.’ I mean, I would be a super hypocrite by saying, ‘Hey, somebody else doesn’t deserve the shine because they are from somewhere else.’ Shout out to Ricky Saints, shout out to Mariah May, shout out to everybody who’s getting there by any means. I don’t know yet [what she brings to the table]. I’m not familiar with the game, I haven’t seen her before. I just saw her yesterday, pop up. I know she’s walking into one of the most talented women’s rosters in all of wrestling.“