wrestling / News
Trick Williams Segment Set For WWE NXT
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams will address the audience on the November 12th episode of NXT.
Last week, Trick was pinned by Ridge Holland in a tag team bout. Here is the updated card:
* NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defends against Kelani Jordan
* Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander
* Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Cora Jade vs. Sol Ruca
* Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend)
* Nikkita Lyons vs. Adriana Rizzo
* Ava decides the next challengers to Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s NXT Tag Team titles
* Trick Williams to speak
