Trick Williams Segment Set For WWE NXT

WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams will address the audience on the November 12th episode of NXT.

Last week, Trick was pinned by Ridge Holland in a tag team bout. Here is the updated card:

* NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defends against Kelani Jordan

* Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

* Iron Survivor Challenge qualifier: Cora Jade vs. Sol Ruca

* Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend)

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Adriana Rizzo

* Ava decides the next challengers to Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s NXT Tag Team titles

* Trick Williams to speak