Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Trick Williams will battle Shawn Spears on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Friday that Williams will battle Spears on Tuesday’s show following the show-ending brawl between the two as well as Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page. The announcement did not say that Williams’ NXT Championship would be on the line.

The updated card for Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer

* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match: Competitors TBA

* Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears

* Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace

* Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp