Triller Reportedly Dealing With Financial Issues, On Verge of Being Delisted

As previously reported, this year’s AEW Double or Nothing will not be available on Triller in the US, with AEW instead promoting Amazon Prime and Youtube as options. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Triller is currently dealing with financial issues. He said the company is in a “real bad financial state” and didn’t file their 10-Q recently, which puts them in danger of being delisted. A 10-Q is a quarterly filing that public companies are required to send to the SEC.

At this time, Triller stock is currently $0.81 per share. Meltzer added: “They need someone to buy them right now because they’re in trouble.”

Triller, the parent company of TrillerTV, went public last year. It’s unknown how this situation ties into the lack of availablity for Double or Nothing. However AEW hasn’t completely cut ties, as it’s still available through TrillerTV in other countries. Other wrestling promotions, meanwhile, may be more hesitant to work with Triller, as they wouldn’t get paid if the company goes under.