TrillerTV Announces Passing of Chief Streaming Operations Officer

TrillerTV has announced the passing of Chief Streaming Operations Officer Keith Evans, who died early Sunday morning.

Letter from TrillerTV on the Passing of Executive Keith Evans

It is with profound sadness that we inform you that Keith Evans, our longtime colleague, friend, and partner in TrillerTV (formerly FITE), passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, June 16th, at his home in Henderson, Nevada.

Keith was the Chief Streaming Operations Officer at TrillerTV and his experience, dedication, and guidance since the early days of FITE and TrillerTV were instrumental in building the global sports and entertainment streaming leader the company has become.

From top-tier content acquisition to the reliable presentation of over 1,000 live international events a year, Keith’s attention to quality, enthusiasm for sports, relationships within the industry, and drive to give customers an excellent streaming experience were essential.

Keith was responsible for all aspects of airing programming on the TrillerTV platform coordinating with the producers at the venues, the satellite companies, other third-party technology companies, and TrillerTV’s own engineers in order to deliver the best signal possible for every single event.

He previously directed operations for major promotions including PFL-predecessor World Series of Fighting as its COO, Tapout Worldwide as CEO, International Fight League as VP of Operations and at the UFC as Director of Information Systems. He moved to the distribution side in 2010 as the VP of Operations at GoFightLive.TV.

Keith grew up in Logan, Utah and was a graduate of Utah State University.

“Keith was an incredible person and teammate, highly respected by all of us, our business partners, and the industry,” said Kosta Jordanov, Co-Founder and CEO of TrillerTV. “Keith will forever remain an instrumental part of the story of FITE/TrillerTV and our lives. We are keeping his family in our hearts.”

“Keith was not only a business partner for eight years, but a real friend, ally, and sounding board in helping us collectively grow this company,” said Michael Weber, Co-Founder and COO of TrillerTV. “It was a true collaboration across strategy, partner relationships, and so much more. We’ve already heard from so many leaders in the industry remembering Keith and his impact on streaming sports. He’s going to be missed by so many.”

Keith is survived by his wife, Jodi Evans, his father, Clyde “Hoot” Tarbet Evans, his brothers Scott and Gary (Maryann), his children Taylor (Debra), Rachel (Rowan), Blake, Lance, Drew (Nicole), Carissa (Brandon), Ashli (Chuck), Kyli (Bryan), Emyli (Colton), 12 grandchildren, and an abundance of nieces and nephews.