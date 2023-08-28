wrestling / News
Trinity Defeats Deonna Purrazzo, Retains Knockouts Title At Impact Emergence
Trinity made Deonna Purrazzo tap out once again, retaining her Knockouts Championship in the main event of Impact Emergence. The champion picked up a win against Purrazzo to close out Sunday’s show, making Purrazzo tap after a back-and-forth match to pick up the win. Trinity offered a handshake to Purrazzo after the match and hugged her. You can see some highlights from the match below.
Trinity’s title reign stands at 44 days, having won the title from Purrazzo at Slammiversary. Our coverage of the show is here.
.@gailkimITSME is in the house for our #Emergence Main Event! @DeonnaPurrazzo goes head to head with @TheTrinity_Fatu for the Knockouts World Championship RIGHT NOW! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/ngXjB65Hy6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
A BRUTAL Piledriver on the floor has @TheTrinity_Fatu in trouble! @DeonnaPurrazzo #Emergence pic.twitter.com/gprbZxw2py
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
Split Legged Moonsault from @TheTrinity_Fatu CONNECTS! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/IHgzzKiyJj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On Conflicting Stories on CM Punk & Jack Perry’s AEW All In Altercation
- Miro Denies Account of CM Punk & Jack Perry Altercation at AEW All In London
- Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk & Jack Perry Altercation at AEW All In London Scrum
- More Backstage Details on Mercedes Mone’s AEW Status Following All In Appearance