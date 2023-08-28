Trinity Defeats Deonna Purrazzo, Retains Knockouts Title At Impact Emergence

Trinity made Deonna Purrazzo tap out once again, retaining her Knockouts Championship in the main event of Impact Emergence. The champion picked up a win against Purrazzo to close out Sunday’s show, making Purrazzo tap after a back-and-forth match to pick up the win. Trinity offered a handshake to Purrazzo after the match and hugged her. You can see some highlights from the match below.

Trinity’s title reign stands at 44 days, having won the title from Purrazzo at Slammiversary. Our coverage of the show is here.