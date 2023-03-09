Trios Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has three matches and more set for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following bouts will take place on next Wednesday’s episode:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. TBA

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The House Of Black vs. The Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett

* MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah