Triple H Announces Night 1 Attendance for WWE SummerSlam 2025
August 2, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Leveseque appeared on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 post-show to discuss tonight’s event. During the post-show discussion, the WWE executive announced the live attendance for tonight’s show, announcing an attendance of 53,161 people for Night 1.
Both nights are being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The show aired live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.
