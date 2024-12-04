WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in a special presentation on Tuesday (Dec. 3) at Netflix HQ along with WWE President Nick Khan and Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, and Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Brandon Riegg. During the Q&A portion of the presentation, Triple H was asked which two storylines he’s interested the most in right now in WWE as a fan. While Triple H stated that all of them are his favorite right now, he did cite The New Day storyline, and its major development last Monday on Raw as one that put him “over the top.”

Last Monday’s Raw saw tensions reach a boiling point between The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, so much so that Big E made an appearance in an attempt to make peace with his stablemates. Instead, Woods and Kingston turned on Big E, rejecting his offer to manage them and forcing him to leave. Rather than break up, Woods and Kingston stuck together at the end, and they turned heel. According to Triple H, the outcome of The New Day angle on Monday Night Raw was the plan “for a very long period of time.” Below are some highlights of Triple H discussing The New Day storyline:

Triple H on how long they’ve been planning last Monday’s New Day angle: “We’ve been doing this for a while, this has been a long-term build, but The New Day, I’m so happy for those guys last night. It was like a 10-year moment in time, and the thing I like the most about it, everybody online, and our fans, and people around the world are trying to predict — it’s no different than going to a movie, ‘That guy did it! I know he did it! When we get to the end, I know that guy did it!’ And it blows your mind when it wasn’t him, and it was somebody else. This was one where I didn’t see anybody anywhere calling the direction it was going to go in, and that was sort of the plan for a very long period of time.”

On how fans reacted to it: “When you can get there, it’s wonderful, and seeing — there was a moment where they did something last night, and we took a crowd shot. There was a guy who just had his hands on top of his head. We couldn’t have comically asked for a better shot of someone selling that storyline for us. It’s those moments, it’s why we do what we do. It’s that moment when you’re in the ring, and Rocks says it all the time, ‘It’s that electricity, that connection with the people. There’s no greater feeling than that.'”

On the importance of creating moments the fans connect with: “When we can get in front of 10,000, 70,000, it doesn’t matter what it is, or get it around the globe on Netflix, those moments are why we do what we do and invest and pay that off to fans who have been watching week in, week out. Not every single show can be that, but when you — you have to have the setup shows and things and patience is a virtue. So, what are the favorite ones right now? Man, it’s all of them because I don’t know which one is going to click the biggest, The New Day last night was one for me, and it sort of put me over the top with that.”

WWE makes its official debut on Netflix with Monday Night Raw on January 6, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Additionally, starting in January 2025, Netflix will be the streaming home of WWE outside the United States, including for SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events.

If using any of the above quotes, please use an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.