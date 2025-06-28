wrestling / News
Triple H Responds To Fans Chanting One More Match at Night of Champions Post-Show, Says It’s Not Happening
Triple H was part of the Wrestling Inc): “You chant all you want, there ain’t one more match in this… You know how they say, ‘It’s the last thing you do.’ It would be the last thing I would do.”
Triple H announced his retirement back in 2022 and left his boots in the ring at Wrestlemania 38. This followed a cardiac event in September 2021 that forced him to have a pacemaker installed in his chest. His last match was at a 2019 live event in Japan, teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura against Samoa Joe and Robert Roode.
