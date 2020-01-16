wrestling / News
Vince McMahon, Triple H & More Pay Tribute to Rocky Johnson
– The reaction from the wrestling community to the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson is still coming in, with Vince McMahon, Triple H and more commenting. As reported yesterday, Johnson passed away at the age of 75. You can see some comments from McMahon, The Game, Nash, Mickie James and more below:
I’m deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, an incredible talent who forged an indelible legacy. My thoughts are with @TheRock and his family. pic.twitter.com/Y2gIgL9J2f
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 16, 2020
A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. https://t.co/nHcyt0MYfr
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about your Dad. He was always very kind to me. Hung out in Louisville when I was coming back from my torn quad. Laughed and he shared me his knowledge. Again sorry Dwayne.
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 16, 2020
I am so sorry @TheRock I can’t imagine! Sending you & you’re family all my love. I first met your father at a training seminar not long after I started. He came in as a guest coach for 1 of the days. He was so kind to me & beyond proud of you then. 😘
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 16, 2020
Saddened by the news of "Soul Man" Rocky Johnson passing away. May he rest in peace. Condolences to @TheRock and his family. #RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/vLCdjNlx2u
— What's causin' Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 15, 2020
Tomorrow @BustedOpenRadio
We celebrate the life & career@wwe HOFer Rocky Johnson
A true pioneer & 1 hell of great babyface
Please any wrestler or fan wants to call in
Share a story
please do#soulman pic.twitter.com/No0GxBylRK
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 16, 2020
R.I.P. Rocky Johnson
— Aron (@AronsThoughts) January 16, 2020
RIP Rocky Johnson pic.twitter.com/M9ojiXpgoy
— JTG (@Jtg1284) January 16, 2020
Manuia lou Malaga Chief 🙏🏾 Fa’afetai lou Alofa !! #RipRockyJohnson @SamoanDynasty1 @WWE #Hof pic.twitter.com/83EkT5qhbe
— RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) January 16, 2020
