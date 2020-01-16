Vince McMahon, Triple H & More Pay Tribute to Rocky Johnson

– The reaction from the wrestling community to the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson is still coming in, with Vince McMahon, Triple H and more commenting. As reported yesterday, Johnson passed away at the age of 75. You can see some comments from McMahon, The Game, Nash, Mickie James and more below:

I’m deeply saddened by the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, an incredible talent who forged an indelible legacy. My thoughts are with @TheRock and his family. pic.twitter.com/Y2gIgL9J2f — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 16, 2020

A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. https://t.co/nHcyt0MYfr — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2020

So sorry to hear about your Dad. He was always very kind to me. Hung out in Louisville when I was coming back from my torn quad. Laughed and he shared me his knowledge. Again sorry Dwayne. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 16, 2020

I am so sorry @TheRock I can’t imagine! Sending you & you’re family all my love. I first met your father at a training seminar not long after I started. He came in as a guest coach for 1 of the days. He was so kind to me & beyond proud of you then. 😘 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 16, 2020

Saddened by the news of "Soul Man" Rocky Johnson passing away. May he rest in peace. Condolences to @TheRock and his family. #RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/vLCdjNlx2u — What's causin' Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 15, 2020

Tomorrow @BustedOpenRadio

We celebrate the life & career@wwe HOFer Rocky Johnson

A true pioneer & 1 hell of great babyface

Please any wrestler or fan wants to call in

Share a story

please do#soulman pic.twitter.com/No0GxBylRK — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 16, 2020