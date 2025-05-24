Triple H Confirms WWE Money In The Bank 2026 In New Orleans, Plus Future WrestleMania There

Triple H has officially confirmed that Money In The Bank 2026 and a future WrestleMania will take place in New Orleans. As previously reported, next year’s WrestleMania 42 is no longer set to take place in New Orleans, with reports at the time that the city would get a future WrestleMania and Money in the Bank 2026. Triple H confirmed the news in a post to Twitter in which he acknowledged that WrestleMania 42 will be moving to another location, though he did not say where.

He went on to say that Money in the Bank will take place in the city on August 29th and that a future WrestleMania will be held there. You can see the video below.

It has been reported that WrestleMania 42 may be headed back to Las Vegas, but that has yet to be confirmed.