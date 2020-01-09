Triple H On the Possibility of Main NXT Appearances At NXT UK Takeover, NXT UK Potentially Airing Live

– Triple H spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview discussing the possibility of NXT UK going live, special appearances at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II and more. Highlights are below:

Triple H has been doing international media to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool II” event on the WWE Network. He spoke with Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda earlier today and was asked about main NXT Superstars possibly showing up at the big event from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England, to promote the WWE Worlds Collide event that will take place during Royal Rumble weekend with a NXT vs. NXT UK theme.

On the possibility of NXT stars showing up at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II: “Look, I think what we’ve shown you in the past, even with [Finn] Balor and all these events, and different things that happen, that anything can happen. Knowing that Worlds Collide is around the corner, I think anything could happen and I think this will be an exciting weekend because of that. Never say never, and anything could happen at this show.”

On NXT UK possibly going live at some point: “Yeah, I don’t want to say that… I never want to say anything is not possible, because anything is possible. It’s a little bit more difficult given the teams that we have right now. If, over time, we can build a team totally in the UK that is standalone, because when you start to get into live television, it certainly becomes not doable to fly over to the UK and do a live show every week. So, it needs to be self-contained a bit more and at one location. It’s certainly something that’s an option, it just takes a bit more work to get to that.”

On if Drew McIntyre could become WWE Champion this year: “I think it’s a possibility. Drew has had an incredible run, started off at such a young age, and he’s still so young now and he’s kind of just coming into his own now as a performer, really. I told him that the sky is the limit for him. He left for a while, he had to go clear himself out and realise what he wanted, and step away and come back even better.He’s an incredibly hard worker and he’s as serious as serious can be. He wants to be the best in the world and, when you have that type of attitude and that strong work ethic, absolutely, it’s a possibility.”