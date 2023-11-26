Triple H Praises the Performance of Shotzi During Her WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series

– During the post-show press conference for last night’s WWE Survivor Series, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H had high praise for the performance of Shotzi during the women’s WarGames match that opened the premium live event. Triple H said on Shotzi (via WrestlingInc.com), “I thought the women… that grand slam is still sailing out of the park. Amazing job. Shotzi put on a performance that I think solidified her in that role in that upper tier. And everybody else, [it was a] star-studded match that just delivered on every end.”

The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion teamed with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane in a winning effort.