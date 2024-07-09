– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H had some words of praise yesterday on social media regarding last Sunday’s WWE NXT Heatwave event. The show concluded WWE’s recent run in Toronto with SmackDown, WWE Money in the Bank, and Heatwave, which were all held at the Scotiabank Arena.

Triple H wrote, “#NXTHeatwave capped off a tremendous weekend of events at @ScotiabankArena with an incredible show full of star-making performances. Congratulations to @ShawnMichaels and the entire @WWENXT crew on a massively successful night.” You can view his X post below.

In the main event of WWE NXT Heatwave, Ethan Page won a Fatal 4-Way Match, winning the NXT Championship.