During Wednesday’s Netflix & WWE Lunch and Learn presentation, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Leveseque provided an update on the upcoming return of WWE broadcaster and former NFL player Pat McAfee. As previously noted, McAfee took a hiatus from WWE earlier this year to take up hosting duties for College GameDay on ESPN. Per Triple H, McAfee will be returning to WWE “full-time” as part of the Raw broadcast team.

Triple H stated during the presentation, “Letting the cat out of the bag a little bit right now, Pat’s actually about to come back with us here, full-time on Monday Night Raw.” McAfee was previously part of the Raw broadcast team before his recent hiatus.

The current broadcast team for Monday Night Raw consists of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. It remains to be seen how WWE Plans to shift the broadcast teams once McAfee makes his return. McAfee was previously on the SmackDown broadcast team before taking an earlier hiatus to host College GameDay.

Triple H didn’t name an exact date for McAfee’s return, but WWE Raw will making its Netflix debut on January 6, 2025. NCAA’s football season, including the playoffs, runs through January 20, 2025.