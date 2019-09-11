Triple H Says That The Undertaker Transcends Pro Wrestling

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Triple H spoke about The Undertaker’s appearance at ESPN’s College Gameday event and said that the Phenom ‘trancends’ pro wrestling and WWE. Here are highlights:

On The Undertaker on ESPN: “There are certain people that transcend their industry and become cultural icons, and The Undertaker transcends the WWE. This was Vince’s vision at WrestleMania I: the integration of pop culture. So this was an opportunity for us to reach out to new fans, to reach out to lax fans, to reach out to everybody and create that buzz about what we do.”

On mainstream appeal of wrestling: “The ‘Attitude Era’ changed the way people spoke and trash-talked one another. We’d see NFL players do the DX crotch chop when they’d score a touchdown, or raise their eyebrow and laying the smack down, Austin’s ‘Oh hell yeah!’, so much of that crossed over, like Cena’s ‘You Can’t See Me,’ too. That extends well beyond our business, and for our talent, that’s when you truly know you’re getting to the place you want to be in this industry. WWE has crossover appeal. Whether you’re a fan or not, people all over the globe know who The Undertaker is. So whether it’s Undertaker on College GameDay or Becky Lynch on SportsCenter, talent appearing on Fallon or throwing first pitches at baseball games, our talent are integrated into every walk of life. That’s an opportunity to platform WWE to people and being relevant on a day-to-day basis in pop culture.”