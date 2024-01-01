Triple H Showcases Record-Breaking WWE Holiday Tour

– In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H (aka Paul Levesque) posted on the record-breaking WWE Holiday tour, which concluded today with a live event at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. The Holiday Tour featured four sellout shows and eight record-breaking live gates for WWE’s record-grossing non-televised events.

Triple H wrote on the events, “In addition to #WWEMSG becoming the highest-grossing domestic non-televised WWE live event of all time, @WWE’s Holiday Tour broke records in markets across North America. What a way to cap off 2023. Grateful to each and every Superstar, crew member and the @WWEUniverse for making this possible.”

WWE kicks off the new year tomorrow with the special Day 1 edition of Monday Night Raw. The event will be held at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. It will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.