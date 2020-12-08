wrestling / News
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Make 2020 Most Influential Names in Sports List
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are among the most influential names in sports, according to Sports Business Journal. The outlet named the two to their 17th annual list of the biggest influences in sports, which included 79 people. Among them were the WWE executives, who were the only pro wrestling names to make it per Wrestling Inc.
The list wrote of the two:
“As other leagues suspended their seasons, WWE continued offering fresh content, starting with shifting ‘SmackDown’ to its Performance Center in Orlando on March 15. Under the guidance of Levesque and McMahon, WWE never missed a ‘Raw,’ ‘NXT,’ ‘SmackDown’ or pay-per-view event. And the ThunderDome concept for shows further demonstrated WWE’s mastery of production, even on the fly.”
