Triple H Still Reportedly Set to Compete at WrestleMania 35

Triple H suffered a torn pec at WWE Crown Jewel, but according to Joe Peisich on Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast (via Ringside news), the plan is for him still compete at WrestleMania 35…

“I have talked to a couple sources of course, this could change, but penciled in everybody wants to know what’s going on with Triple H. Is Triple H going to face Batista. As everyone knows, he suffered a torn pec. Triple H is the Cerebral Assassin, but he’s also Superman. There is still penciled in Triple H vs Batista if Triple H can come back.”